One of the dogs who played Duke in the commercials for Bush's Baked Beans has died, and the outpouring of condolences on social media has been overwhelming.

A man named David Odom posted on his Facebook page that Sam had to be euthanized last week after battling an aggressive form of cancer.

"He was a very special dog to all who ever knew or had the pleasure of meeting him. He is and will be missed," Odom wrote.

Sam had been living in Apopka, Fla., with his owner.

Bush's Baked Beans said in a condolence message on Facebook that it had not worked with Sam in several years. The company says it will continue to use the character of Duke in its ads.

