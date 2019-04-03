LAYTON, Utah — A violent dog attack sent a young boy to the hospital in Utah on Sunday.

Initial reports from the Layton Fire Department said the child stuck his arm on the other side of a fence where there was a husky dog, reports CBS affiliate KUTV.

The child had a sock on his arm and was reaching to pet the dog when it bit him.

The four-year-old victim was sent to the hospital to undergo surgery, but it’s not believed his arm will be recoverable.

Firefighters said the child was playing in the yard before going over to the fence that separates the backyard from where two huskies lived, reported KUTV.

It’s believed only one of the huskies attacked the child.

