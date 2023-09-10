Delta said a dog escaped from her kennel. 3 weeks later, Maia was found hiding at the airport

After a three-week-long search, Main was found hiding near a cargo area at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

ATLANTA — When Paula Rodriguez left the Dominican Republic to go to California on vacation, she had no idea about the rollercoaster ride she was about to go through.

During a layover in Atlanta, Border Patrol agents noted a problem with her visa and ordered her to fly home without Maia, her dog.

Delta later told Rodriguez that Maia escaped her kennel and was missing.

That was three weeks ago.

But, there will soon be a happy reunion. On Saturday, someone spotted Maia hiding near a cargo area at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

A vet will check out Maia and plans were being made to reunite her with her owner.