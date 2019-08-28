ORLANDO, Fla. — Lauren Bergner had been helping her son Brody prepare for Disney World for months.

Brody has autism and meltdowns are sometimes inevitable.

"It's not his fault," Lauren told Today.

While on their trip to Epcot, the weather and overwhelming crowds got to Brody.

“Brody was overheated, sweating and overwhelmed by everything,” Lauren said. “He just started crying."

But Snow White knew exactly what to do.

“She kissed, hugged and cuddled him,” Bergner wrote in a Facebook post that has gone viral with 69,000 shares. “She then took him for a walk away from the crowd! She was amazing."

Snow White took Brody for a walk and got him some space from the crowds.

"She took so much time with him. She was a pure angel! She was magical and my family is forever thankful and touched!" Lauren wrote.

RELATED: TSA bans popular Disney parks souvenir from all flights

RELATED: We went inside Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance before it opens. Here's what it's like

RELATED: Disney reveals new 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' footage