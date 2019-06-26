NEW YORK — A judge has, for now, rejected Cuba Gooding Jr.'s request to throw out his New York City groping case.

Judge Keisha Espinal said during a court hearing Wednesday that she needed time to review written arguments.

She said she wouldn't rule until at least mid-August, dashing the actor's hopes of a swift dismissal of charges that he grabbed a woman's breast at a bar.

Gooding nodded when he was asked outside court if he thinks his case will eventually be dismissed.

As he waited for his ride, a passerby yelled: "Show us the money, Cuba!" — referring to a line from Gooding's Oscar-winning role in "Jerry Maguire."

Gooding was arrested June 13. He has pleaded not guilty to forcible touching and sexual abuse charges.