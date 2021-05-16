x
Crews battle Los Angeles wildfire that forced evacuations

No structures have been damaged and no injuries have been reported in the wildfire that broke out late Friday in the Santa Monica Mountains.
Firefighters keep watch as smoke rises from a brush fire scorching at least 100 acres in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles, Saturday, May 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

LOS ANGELES — LOS ANGELES (AP) — A smoky wildfire churning through a Los Angeles canyon community gained strength Sunday as about a thousand residents remained under evacuation orders while others were warned they should get ready to leave. 

There was zero containment. 

No structures have been damaged and no injuries have been reported in the wildfire that broke out late Friday in the Santa Monica Mountains.

Vegetation in the area is very dry and hasn't burned in more than 50 years. 

The cause of the fire near Topanga State Park has been deemed “suspicious” and is under investigation.

