x
Country music legend Charley Pride dead at 86 of coronavirus complications

The star known for his baritone voice has died, according to his website.

Charley Pride, the country music legend known for his baritone voice and pioneering taste that changed American culture, has died at the age of 86.

He died on Saturday in Dallas of complications from COVID-19, his official website says.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.

Credit: Photo by Laura Roberts/Invision/AP, File
FILE - In this June 8, 2018 file photo, Charley Pride performs at the 2018 CMA Music Festival in Nashville, Tenn.