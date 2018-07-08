A tweet purportedly by Tesla CEO Elon Musk indicated he is considering taking the company private as it grows in value, but questions immediately surfaced about whether the post came from him.

"Am considering taking Tesla private at $420. Funding secured," the Musk account tweeted at 12:48 p.m. Tuesday.

Tesla shares were up 6 percent to $362.54 at 1:03 p.m. Tuesday. About an hour later, trading on the stock was halted on the Nasdaq for pending news.

"If true, this would be an incredible and surprising development," said CFRA Research stock analyst Efraim Levy, who tracks Tesla.

To be sure, Musk has repeatedly expressed frustration in the past over public trading on the company's stock, including investors who bet that the stock will decline.

But the unexpected post immediately gave investors reason to weigh whether the tweet was authentic or whether, in fact, Musk's account was hacked or he meant to tweet something else.

Tesla representatives were not immediately available for comment.

Am considering taking Tesla private at $420. Funding secured. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 7, 2018

Less than hour after his first post, he followed up with a reply to someone's question on Twitter: "I don’t have a controlling vote now & wouldn’t expect any shareholder to have one if we go private. I won’t be selling in either scenario."

I don’t have a controlling vote now & wouldn’t expect any shareholder to have one if we go private. I won’t be selling in either scenario. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 7, 2018

Musk later tweeted that shareholders "could either to sell at 420 or hold shares & go private."

Musk's stake in Tesla is worth nearly $12 billion, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. He owns about 20 percent of the company.

The tweet came shortly after a Financial Times report that the investment arm of Saudi Arabia has acquired a substantial stake in the electric vehicle maker.

Tesla, contacted before the Musk tweet, declined to comment on the Saudi Arabia post.

The Financial Times reported that Saudi Arabia's stake is between 3 percent and 5 percent.

The oil-rich nation has been actively trying to diversify its economy, in part by using its sovereign wealth fund to invest in alternative assets. The fund has more than $250 billion in assets.

© 2018 USATODAY.COM