The China epicenter of the new coronavirus reported no new cases in 24 hours since the start of the outbreak, however eight deaths were reported in the area.

Italy is on track to surpass China's number of deaths due to the virus. The grim milestone could be due to the country's high population of the elderly.

The Federal Reserve says it will establish an emergency lending facility to help unclog a short-term credit market that has been disrupted by the viral outbreak.

Wuhan reports no new cases of virus infection

China's health ministry says the virus epicenter of Wuhan and its surrounding Hubei province have reported no new cases.

The ministry said Thursday that results over the past 24 hours showed 34 new cases, all detected in people arriving from abroad.

Eight new deaths were reported, all in Wuhan.

Wuhan at the peak reported thousands of new cases of coronavirus infection daily, overwhelming its health care system.

Of those new cases of infection, 21 were in Beijing, nine in the southern manufacturing powerhouse of Guangdong, two in Shanghai and one each in coastal Zhejiang and Heilongjing in the far northeast.

China has only just begun loosening draconian travel restrictions within the country, but has stepped-up 14-day quarantine regulations on those arriving in Beijing, Shanghai and elsewhere from overseas, amid expectations of a new influx of students and others returning home.

China has now recorded a total of 80,928 confirmed virus cases with 3,245 deaths. Another 70,420 people have been released from hospital and 7,263 remain in treatment.

Italy on track to surpass China's virus deaths

Italy is on track to surpass China in the number of coronavirus-related deaths, a gruesome milestone that is being blamed on the country's large elderly population, its overwhelmed health care system and the delayed imposition of complete lockdown measures across the epicenter, Lombardy.

Italy registered 2,978 deaths on Wednesday after another 475 people died. Given Italy has been averaging more than 350 deaths since March 15, it is likely to overtake China’s 3,249 dead when Thursday’s figures are released.

U.N. and Italian health authorities have cited a variety of reasons for Italy’s high toll, key among them its large elderly population, who are particularly susceptible to developing serious complications from the virus. Italy has the world’s second oldest population after Japan’s and the vast majority of Italy’s dead — 87% — were over age 70.

In addition, virtually all of Italy’s dead had one or more underlying medical condition, such as diabetes, cancer, hypertension or renal insufficiency.

New York futures flat, European shares open higher after further slide in Asia

Shares have opened higher in Europe after another day of mostly moderate losses in Asia.

Germany's DAX rose 2.4% and shares were also higher in London and Paris early Thursday.

New York futures were flat. But Japan's benchmark failed to hold onto early gains and South Korea's Kospi sank 7%

Fears of a prolonged recession due to the coronavirus crisis are prompting investors to shift to cash, pushing prices of most assets lower. The Dow lost more than 1,300 points, or 6.3%, on Wednesday. Oil prices rebounded after a 24% loss a day earlier, with U.S. crude gaining nearly 14%.

Federal Reserve launches 3rd emergency lending program

The Federal Reserve says it will establish an emergency lending facility to help unclog a short-term credit market that has been disrupted by the viral outbreak.

The Fed said late Wednesday that it will lend money to banks that purchase financial assets from money market funds, including short-term IOUs known as commercial paper.

By facilitating the purchase of commercial paper, which is issued by large businesses and banks, the Fed hopes to spur more lending to firms that are seeking to raise cash as their revenues plummet amid the spread of the coronavirus.

Saudi Arabia to slash spending by 5% as oil prices fall

Saudi Arabia says the government will cut spending by 5%, or about $13.3 billion, to offset the impact of plunging oil prices and the effects of the coronavirus on its economic outlook.

The kingdom relies heavily on government spending to fuel its economy and pay the salaries of most Saudi citizens who work in the public sector. Saudi Arabia is seeking to diversify its economy away from reliance on oil for revenue, but it continues to rely on higher oil prices to balance its budget. Oil has plummeted to lows of around $26 a barrel.

Russia, Mexico report first virus deaths

Russia has reported its first coronavirus death, a 79-year-old woman who died in a hospital in Moscow.

Health officials said she was hospitalized last week and suffered from a variety of chronic conditions such as diabetes, hypertension and heart disease.

Russia has registered 147 cases of the coronavirus and nine recoveries. The authorities have taken a variety of measures to slow the spread of the disease, such as closing the borders for foreigners and testing of everyone returning from countries affected by the pandemic. Starting from next week, all schools will be closed. The government has repeatedly urged Russians to stay home and limit all contacts.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said additional measures might be taken as the outbreak unfolds.

Mexico’s health department also confirmed the country’s first death from the new coronavirus.

The department wrote on Twitter late Wednesday that the person began showing symptoms on March 9 and had diabetes. It provided no more details about how, where or from whom the person became infected.

Mexico has 118 confirmed cases of infection and officials expect the numbers to rapidly increase in the coming weeks.

Netherlands, Australia and New Zealand limit travel to country due to coronavirus

The Dutch government is limiting entry to the country for 30 days from Thursday evening in its latest effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The entry ban covers all non-essential travel into the country for visitors from outside the European Union, the United Kingdom and countries that are part of Europe’s passport-free travel zone known as Schengen.

Exceptions also will be made for travelers with residence permits for the Netherlands and people in “vital” occupations such as health workers.

As of Wednesday, the Netherlands had recorded 58 coronavirus deaths in the outbreak and 2,051 positive tests.

Australia is also banning incoming passengers who are not citizens, permanent residents or direct family members of residents.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Thursday the change will take effect at 9 p.m. AEDT (10:00 GMT).

Morrison says 80% or cases of the new coronavirus detected in Australia have been infected overseas or by direct contact with someone who had been infected overseas. Overseas arrivals are currently expected to self-isolate for 14 days.

New Zealand also is closing its border to people who aren't citizens or residents from Friday.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she had become increasingly concerned that visitors to New Zealand have not been properly isolating themselves for 14 days as required. There are a few exceptions, including children and partners of residents.

2 cruise ships not allowed to disembark in Honolulu

Two cruise ships that were turned away by other ports are headed to Honolulu, but passengers won't be allowed to disembark.

Officials say there are no cases of coronavirus on either vessel. It was previously planned that passengers would disembark in Honolulu. Officials now say the ships will only refuel and resupply and then continue on to another destination.

Holland America Line's Maasdam is scheduled to arrive Friday. The Norwegian Jewel is scheduled to arrive Sunday. New measures to seal borders to reduce the spread of coronavirus have left some cruise ships stranded.