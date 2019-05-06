KIRKWOOD, N.Y. — Police say a Sarasota man crashed a stolen car on an interstate, then hid from troopers for hours.

According to CBS affiliate WBNG, John Mehne, 25, crashed the stolen 2016 Audi into an I-81 guard rail Tuesday morning in New York's Southern Tier. He reportedly tried getting away by jumping onto the back of a van, which sped up -- forcing him off. Looking for another getaway vehicle, police say Mehne hopped into the bed of a pickup truck, which carried him about a mile before it stopped suddenly, prompting him to run off into the woods.

Hours later, a man came home from work and reportedly found Mehne in his chicken coop.

WBNG says the guy asked Mehne what he was doing, and he replied that he was killing the chickens. The local news station says Mehne then grabbed an ax and began chasing the homeowner with it. According to WBNG, the homeowner ran away, Mehne stole his ATV and took off.

Not long after, investigators say another resident called and claimed Mehne was naked in another chicken coop. Law enforcement responded, and a police K-9 bit Mehne, who was captured and treated at an area hospital before being charged.

During their investigation, authorities say they learned Mehne also burglarized a home and killed a family dog while he was on the run, WBNG reports. He also reportedly damaged another property when he tried to get under a deck.

Mehne was charged with criminal possession of stolen property, burglary, robbery and aggravated cruelty to animals.

According to the Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin, Mehne was taken to the Broome County Jail, and more charges are being considered against him.

What other people are reading right now:

►Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.