A British company that specializes in delivering food to homes is looking to hire someone for more than $65,000 a year to travel the world to do some taste testing.

The catch? It's vegan food.

Vibrant Vegan is looking for a "Director of Taste," according to The Insider.

The person hired would have a job traveling to foreign lands such as Chile, China, India, Japan, Mexico and Turkey to discover new ingredients and recipes to incorporate into Vibrant Vegan's products.

That person would spend about four months in each country, with all expenses paid by Vibrant Vegan. They would work about 35 hours a day and be expected to help the company set up new global partnerships.

The job is not for everyone, however. In addition to going vegan, the company wants someone with at least three years of experience in the food industry or as a chef.