Commercial airlines are rerouting flights crossing the Middle East to avoid possible danger amid escalating tensions between the United States and Iran.

Australian carrier Qantas says it's altering its London to Perth, Australia, routes to avoid Iranian and Iraqi airspace until further notice. Malaysia Airlines says that “due to recent events,” its planes would avoid Iranian airspace. Singapore Airlines also says its flights to Europe would avoid Iran.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration has barred American pilots and carriers from flying in areas of Iraqi, Iranian and some Persian Gulf airspace. Analysts say that changed flight plans are expected to inconvenience as many as 15,000 passengers per day and lengthen flight times by an average of 30 to 90 minutes.