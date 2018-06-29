Comcast, the nation's largest broadband provider and one of the largest pay-TV providers, had a nationwide outage of some services Friday.

The Philadelphia-based company said it was aware Friday afternoon some of its TV, broadband and telephone customers across the U.S. were affected.

The apparent cause? A cut in a vital fiber at one of its large network partners.

"One of Comcast’s large backbone network partners had a fiber cut that we believe is also impacting other providers. It is currently affecting our business and residential internet, video and voice customers. We apologize and are working to get services restored as soon as possible," Comcast said in a statement posted on Twitter.

Customers in Philadelpha, Baltimore and elsewhere on the east coast reported outages of internet and video service on Twitter and on Internet monitoring site Downdetector.com, where outage reports began arriving just after 12:30 p.m. ET.

Other reports of outages from Comcast customers were from Seattle, San Francisco and Atlanta, according to Downdetector.com. CNBC, a network within Comcast-owned NBC Universal, first reported the outage.

Comcast did not have an estimated time when service would be totally restored.

Comcast is one of the nation's largest pay-TV providers with more than 22 million subscribers, and the largest broadband provider with more than 26 million subscribers, according to Leichtman Research Group. The company also provides broadband and video to more than 2 million businesses.

