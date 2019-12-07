NOVA SCOTIA, Canada — A faculty member at a Canadian university was fired after allegedly asking a student for moose meat, lobster and sex in exchange for better grades, according to reports.

The Cape Breton Post said a spokesperson at Cape Breton University declined to comment about the firing, but the news outlet said it spoke with the student who reported the instructor.

The student, who asked to remain anonymous, told the newspaper she was told the instructor was fired weeks ago. The student said she went to university officials in February after the instructor allegedly suggested they could be "friends with benefits" during a tutoring session.

"I had started to become very uncomfortable with some of the questions he was asking," the student told The Post. "Such as how many sexual partners we had, if we had ever done drugs or did crazy partying before."

Newsweek reported the student said the instructor asked her to bring him moose meat and lobster for better grades. The student said she brought in the food that day.

The student said she knew what she was doing was wrong, but she had been struggling with tests. Newsweek said after she gave him the food, he allegedly demanded sex and proposed going to a hotel or his university office.

Despite her experience, the student told The Post that the university immediately took her allegations seriously.

"This was a huge deal to them, and they made it very clear to me that they were going to help me through this every step of the way," the student said. "He was suspended from teaching the next day."

In a statement to The Post and The Chronicle Herald, a university spokesperson said:

“Cape Breton University is committed to a safe and respectful campus for all of our community members. Any and all complaints follow a formal process, as indicated in our respectful campus policy. We won’t be commenting further.”

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.