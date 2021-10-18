Colin Powell, first Black US secretary of state, dies at 84

Colin Powell's family said in a statement that he died from COVID-19 complications. His family said he was fully vaccinated.

WASHINGTON — Colin Powell, former Joint Chiefs chairman and secretary of state, has died from COVID-19 complications, his family said Monday. He was 84.

In an announcement on social media, the family said Powell had been fully vaccinated.

“We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father and grandfather and a great American,” the family said.

Powell was the first African American to serve as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and secretary of state.

Powell left behind an indelible reputation as a straight-shooter who considered — then rejected — a run for the presidency.