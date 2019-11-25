Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick has received no interest from any NFL teams following his workout last week, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, citing sources.

Kaepernick, 32, was scheduled to hold a workout on Nov. 16 for several NFL teams at the Atlanta Falcons' facility. But he moved the workout at the last minute to a high school 60 miles away. The team representing him cited concerns with transparency with the original workout site, including that it would be closed to the media.

Only seven of the original 25 team representatives followed along to the new location.

RELATED: Why the Colin Kaepernick workout changed gears so suddenly

RELATED: Panthers' Eric Reid supports former teammate Kaepernick after workout

Schefter reports no team has reached out to talk to him or give him a workout even after Kaepernick's representatives sent video of the workout to teams who did not attend.

Kaepernick has claimed he has been blackballed by the NFL because of his decision to kneel as a way of protesting police brutality and racial injustice, which led to a contentious national debate that included criticisms from President Trump.

After the 40-minute workout, Kaepernick declared again that he’s ready to play in the NFL.

“I’ve been ready for three years,” he said. “I’ve been denied for three years. We all know why. I came out here today and showed it in front of everybody. We have nothing to hide. We’re waiting for the 32 owners, the 32 teams, (Commissioner) Roger Goodell, all of them to stop running, stop running from the truth, stop running from the people."

Free agent Colin Kaepernick participates in a workout for NFL football scouts and media Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 in Riverdale, Ga. (AP Photo/Todd Kirkland)

AP