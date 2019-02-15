Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick and current Carolina Panthers safety Eric Reid have reached a settlement with the NFL over their collusion case against the pro football league.

Kaepernick had started a wave of protests in 2016 about social and racial injustice by kneeling during the national anthem at games. He filed a grievance against the league, along with Reid, claiming that the league's owners had conspired to keep him out because of his protests.

According to a joint statement released by the NFL on Friday, the "resolution" of the matter is subject to a confidentiality agreement, so none of the parties will comment further.

"For the past several months, counsel for Mr. Kaepernick and Mr. Reid have engaged in an ongoing dialogue with representatives of the NFL. As a result of those discussions, the parties have decided to resolve the pending grievances. The resolution of this matter is subject to a confidentiality agreement so there will be no further comment by any party," the joint public statement read.

The NFL Players Association said in a statement that it doesn't know the details of the settlement, but "support the decision of the players and their counsel."

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick (7) and San Francisco 49ers outside linebacker Eli Harold (58) kneel during the playing of the National anthem before the first half of an NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

AP