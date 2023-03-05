CNN's Kasie Hunt welcomes 2nd baby at home in the bathroom

Hunt said her daughter was scheduled for delivery the next day via C-section... but the baby girl had other plans.

CNN anchor Kasie Hunt has welcomed her second child — after a surprise delivery one day early.

"My husband (Matt Rivera) & I are thrilled to introduce our daughter, Grey Hunt Rivera—though really, she introduced herself," she wrote on Instagram Friday. "Grey was delivered by dad on the bathroom floor after 13 minutes of labor, before we even had time to dial 911, and 24 hours before she was scheduled to arrive via C section."

Hunt, who is CNN's chief national affairs analyst, said the Washington D.C. Fire and EMS Department talked the couple through the stressful moments of the delivery. First responders arrived "within minutes" to take Hunt and her newborn to the hospital.

She shared a photo of herself cradling the baby girl, sitting on the bathroom floor and smiling as she spoke to a paramedic.

"Congratulations, and we are proud to have played a role in bringing this beautiful child into the word. It’s what we train for," the department said on Twitter.

The couple told People that Grey was born on Wednesday, weighing 8 pounds and 4 ounces. Their first child, 3-year-old Mars, is thrilled to be a big brother.

"We're so excited about life as a family of four — and reminded it's going to be that much more unpredictable!" the couple told the magazine.

According to a Saturday Instagram story from Hunt, both mom and baby are back home from the hospital.