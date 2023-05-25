Circle K offering 40 cents off per gallon on their second Circle K Fuel Day Thursday

You can fuel up at over 5,000 locations across the U.S. and get the deal right at the pump.

TEXAS, USA — Just in time for a busy Memorial Day travel weekend you can get a deal on gas.

Circle K will offer 40 cents off per gallon of fuel between 4 and 7 p.m. local time during the second Circle K Fuel Day on Thursday, May 25.

You can fuel up at over 5,000 locations across the U.S. and get the deal right at the pump.

Most locations will also be handing out a limited number of fuel discount cards for 10 cents off per gallon that you can use throughout the summer.

The fuel sale will only be available at participating Circle K-branded locations. To see which locations are offering this deal, visit circlek.com/fuel-day and look for the Circle K on fuel pumps.

