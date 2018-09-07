Seems there's nothing Chrissy Teigen won't share on social media.

That's why we love her. Or maybe you don't.

But if you know anything about the former Sports Illustrated swimsuit model and relatable social media mom, she's also downright savage and the reigning queen of clapbacks.

So when she posted this funny photo of herself breastfeeding her 7-week-old son, Miles, as 2-year-old daughter, Luna, held a baby blanket, she naturally got a reaction.

Teigen, clad in what looks only to be a towel on a chaise lounge with a messy bun atop her head, explained the baby doll held to her other breast in her Instagram post by saying, "Luna making me feed her babydoll so I guess I have twins now."

Many fans praised Teigen's "natural" look and for rockin' the messy bun.

Thank you for showing yourself breast-feeding. It’s so important that women who are able breast-feed their children. Our society is so ridiculously hung up on breasts, that we discourage publicly doing one of the most natural things possible. You are a lovely role model. — Lister (@ListersMind) July 7, 2018

Then there were the trolls

Not everyone thought the breastfeeding picture was adorable. Some thought Teigen was oversharing and that maybe they would let her know about it.

Uh-oh.

One Twitter user wrote: "Menstruating, childbirth and sex are natural, too, but that doesn't mean I want to see pics of it and/or celebrities like @chrissyteigen taking a bath or nursing. We get it."

Teigen responded on Twitter that she, too, had things that she didn't care to see shared. But they invented a feature specifically for that on social media.

I don’t care to see grainy fireworks, coachella selfies or infinity pool pics but i let people live. calm your tits and scroll on by. https://t.co/k604IcF55a — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 7, 2018

