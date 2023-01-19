Chrissy Teigen and John Legend share first photo of newborn daughter, Esti

The couple shared the news with a heartwarming photo featuring their daughter Luna and son Miles welcoming their baby sister.

WASHINGTON — Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are introducing their new baby girl to the rest of the world.

"She’s here! Esti Maxine Stephens - the house is bustling and our family could not be happier," Teigen announced on Instagram by sharing a photo of son Miles, daughter Luna and their baby sister. "Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love."

Legend shared the same photo on his Instagram account and revealed Teigen gave birth on Friday.

"I’m in awe of Chrissy’s strength and resilience and I’m so thrilled to see how Luna and Miles embrace their baby sister. I’m so, so grateful, but that doesn’t seem like a big enough word…," Legend wrote.

According to E! News, Legend actually broke the news of Esti's arrival during a private concert, in which he shared that their baby daughter had been born earlier in the day.

Teigen revealed back in August that she was pregnant again, almost two years after having a miscarriage.

The model and cookbook author opened up about getting IVF treatment to get pregnant for the fourth time and revealed she was scared to announce her pregnancy because of her previous miscarriage.

In September 2020, Teigen opened up about the tragic loss of her son Jack at 20 weeks pregnant with husband John Legend.

In the heartbreaking message shared on Medium and social media at the time, Teigen opened up about dealing with "partial placenta abruption."