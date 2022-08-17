Chick-Fil-A testing new breakfast items

The new breakfast items are in response to guests asking for more bite-sized, shareable breakfast options.

SAN ANTONIO — Chick-fil-A will begin testing out a new breakfast item next week.

Chorizo cheddar egg bites are made with eggs, Mexican-style chorizo sausage, and cheddar and Monterey jack cheeses.

Each order includes four egg bites making them ideal for a meal on-the-go. , according to a press release.

The chain says they will be baked in-house each morning.

“As summer ends and the back-to-school morning routine begins, we wanted to offer our customers a new protein-packed entrée that keeps them satisfied when they’re on-the-go without sacrificing taste,” said Leslie Neslage, director of menu and packaging at Chick-fil-A, Inc. “Our guests are asking for more bite-sized, shareable breakfast options, and we look forward to hearing what they think about our limited-time Chorizo Cheddar Egg Bites test.”

Chick-fil-A says this is its first new breakfast entrée since the hash brown scramble bowl joined its nationwide menu in 2017.

The Chorizo Cheddar Egg Bites will be available for a limited time starting August 22 at participating restaurants in Georgia, South Carolina, Ohio, Virginia, Florida and Louisiana.

Guest feedback will help determine if the new breakfast bites will be featured on menus nationwide in the future.

