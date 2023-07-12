x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Nation World

Tornado touches down near Chicago's O'Hare airport amid severe weather warnings

A confirmed tornado was on the ground near O'Hare airport around 7 p.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.
Credit: AP
Storm clouds pass over downtown Chicago and the Bronzeville neighborhood of the city heading East out over Lake Michigan.

CHICAGO — The National Weather Service says a tornado has touched down near Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport following warnings of severe weather for the city.

A confirmed tornado was on the ground around 7 p.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service in Chicago.

“This tornado has been touching the ground intermittently so far and is moving east. There are additional circulations along the line south of O’Hare. Seek shelter if in the warned area," it said.

The National Weather Service had issued two tornado warnings for portions of the city Wednesday evening. Tornado sirens sounded at least twice across Chicago, warning people to take cover.

Credit: AP
Storm clouds pass over the Bronzville neighborhood of Chicago heading East out over Lake Michigan.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Wear The Gown: What mothers should expect if their baby is going to be born premature

Before You Leave, Check This Out