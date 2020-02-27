WASHINGTON — Two brands of drawer chests -- one sold through Wayfair and other websites, and the other through Home Depot -- have been recalled because they can tip over, potentially trapping, injuring or killing young children.

One recall involves Safavieh's Aura and Silas 3-drawer chests. No injuries have been reported, but the dressers can fall over if not properly anchored to the wall.

The recalled chests are in three styles:

Light gray drawers and light gray linen finish (Model Number CHS6410B)

Champagne drawers and mirror finish (Model Number CHS6403A)

Steel teal drawers with mirror finish (Model Number CHS6403C)

The chests were sold online at wayfair.com, overstock.com and gilt.com, among others.



Customers are urged to immediately stop using any recalled any chest that is not properly anchored to the wall and put it somewhere that kids can't get to it. Safavieh will provide packaging and pre-paid shipping labels so that consumers can remove the chest’s drawer slides and return them for a full refund. Safavieh can be contacted toll-free at 866-422-9070 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or at cs@Safavieh.com.

Home Decorators Collection Print Block 4-Drawer Whitewash Chest (Bottom right) and three varieties of the Safavieh Aura and Silas 3-Drawer Chests.

Consumer Product Safety Commission

RELATED: Hazards at Home: Dressers are falling on children

RELATED: IKEA to pay $46 million to settle lawsuit over child killed by recalled dresser

The other chest is the Home Decorators Collection Print Block 4-Drawer Whitewash Chest sold at homedepot.com. No injuries have been reported.

The dresser is model No. HDC-14012. There is a white label on the back of each chest that lists the manufacturer “Country Art & Craft LLP” and date of production in black text.

Again, customers are urged to stop using the chest if it is not properly anchored to the wall and put it somewhere that children can't get to it. Contact Home Depot for a full refund and for someone to pick up the chest. Call 800-466-3337 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Saturday.