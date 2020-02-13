A new poll shows 89% of Americans say no celebrity endorsement would cause them to change who they will vote for. And in a rare sign of agreement, the sentiment was almost equally strong between Democrats, Republicans and independents.

Morning Consult polled 2,200 adults to see their attitudes about the mixing of politics and entertainment.

Ninety-one percent of Republicans and 88% of both Democrats and independents said a celebrity putting their support behind a particular candidate would not get them to vote for that candidate.

But, the younger the voter, the more likely they are to be swayed by a celebrity endorsement.

Baby Boomers: 5% likely to vote for the endorsed candidate

Gen X: 12% likely

Millenials: 16% likely

Gen Z: 19% likely

Some sub-groups did indicate they would be more willing to be moved by a celebrity endorsement. For example, 18-to-29-year-olds said singer Ariana Grande's support of Sen. Bernie Sanders would make them more likely to vote for him. One-third of African-Americans polled said they would be more likely to vote for former Vice President Joe Biden due to endorsements by Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson.

Celebrities who want to keep the fans also had better take heed. Fifty-eight percent of Democrats and 63% of Republicans said they would be less likely to be a fan of a celebrity who publicly endorsed a candidate they did not support.