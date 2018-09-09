CBS CEO Leslie Moonves has stepped down after six more women accused him of sexual misconduct and intimidation in a bombshell investigation published Sunday by The New Yorker.

CBS made the departure announcement early Sunday evening and said that Moonves and the company will donate $20 million to organizations that support the #MeToo movement. That money will be deducted from any Moonves severance package, which will be determined after an external investigation into the misconduct allegations reveals its findings.

Joseph Ianniello, the chief operating officer, has been appointed president and acting CEO.

A previous New Yorker report detailed accusations from six other women, and CBS launched an investigation last month.

The latest report by Pulitzer Prize winner Ronan Farrow includes allegations that Moonves, 68, forced oral sex, exposed himself, committed violent acts and derailed careers in incidents that occurred from the 1980s to the early 2000s.

In the new report, the accusers, who give their names, describe a range of damning actions.

Phyllis Golden-Gottlieb, who was a Moonves colleague at Lorimar-Telepictures studio in the 1980s, describes an incident in 1986 in which she says Moonves forced her to perform oral sex.

She says Moonves suggested going to lunch on a work day, but instead drove to a secluded area where he "grabbed my head and he took it all the way down onto his penis, and pushed his penis into my mouth.”

Late last year, as the #MeToo movement rose to call out and fight back against perpetrators of sexual harassment and assault, Golden-Gottlieb filed a complaint with the Los Angeles Police Department. Farrow writes that law enforcement sources found her allegation credible, but the statute of limitations had expired.

In later incidents, Golden-Gottlieb says Moonves left his office and returned not wearing pants and that he threw her against a wall. Other women describe forced kissing, groping, propositions, with many of the encounters taking place during work time, as well as later efforts to harm careers.

Writer Linda Silverthorn, who says she had consensual sexual encounters with Moonves when she was an assistant and he was a vice president at 20th Century Fox, tells Farrow she was harassed when she arrived for a business meeting six years later, in 1990, at Warner Bros., where Moonves was an executive.

Silverthorn, who was hoping to secure a development deal, says before the conversation started, “he kissed me while we were standing up. … And then he just pulled his penis out.” She called the action “unwelcome” and said their earlier encounters did not “allow him to just grab me and pull his penis out on me when I’m there for a legitimate business meeting.”

Later, she says, Moonves told her the studio had no work opportunities for her.

Deborah Kitay, who gave Moonves massages when she worked as a massage therapist in the 1990s, says Moonves exposed himself to her and asked her to touch his penis.

In addition to the six accusers named in the story, Farrow reports that massage therapists at Washington's Four Seasons hotel in D.C. complained of sexual misconduct by Moonves in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

"It was quite a few times that those women would come back and say, ‘I’m never going up there again,’ ” Debra Williams, who was then spa director, tells Farrow, adding that a hotel official warned Moonves to stop the behavior.

USA TODAY has reached out to Daniel Petrocelli, Moonves' lawyer, for comment on the report.

Moonves, in a statement to The New Yorker, acknowledged three encounters before his tenure at CBS, but said they were consensual and added: “The appalling accusations in this article are untrue. … And I have never used my position to hinder the advancement or careers of women. … I can only surmise they are surfacing now for the first time, decades later, as part of a concerted effort by others to destroy my name, my reputation, and my career."

USA TODAY, which asked CBS for comment on the new allegations and for confirmation of reports that Moonves will leave the company, received this statement on Sunday from CBS Corporation: “CBS takes these allegations very seriously. Our Board of Directors is conducting a thorough investigation of these matters, which is ongoing.”

Time's Up, a group that combats sexual assault, harassment and inequality in the workplace, issued a statement after the news broke Sunday: "Six more women have made bone-chilling allegations of abuse, harassment and retaliation against Les Moonves. We believe them. … These allegations speak to a culture of toxic complicity at CBS, where the safety of women was continuously ignored to protect the careers of powerful men and the corporation. The CBS Board of Directors has an obligation to move swiftly and decisively to create a safe work environment for all and rid the company of this toxic culture."

CBS hired two outside law firms to conduct an independent investigation shortly after the allegations broke in the original New Yorker story. Speculation about Moonves' departure rose last week with news reports that the executive was in negotiations to leave with a potential payout of $100 million.

The accusations and investigation take place in a time of corporate ferment, as CBS and Moonves have been waging a legal battle to prevent a merger with another media giant, Viacom. There has been much speculation that the fate of Moonves could affect that matter.

