Caught on Camera: Florida firefighter fights off alligator

TAMPA, Fla. — A Florida man is on the mend after a life-threatening experience in the water.

J.C. LaVerde was able to fight off an alligator attack and although he's got at least another surgery in the future, he's thankful to be alive.

“If you want to see this in any other way than a legit miracle, it’s silly of you,” said J.C. LaVerde.

J.C. Is accustomed to dangerous situations due to his background as an Air Force para-rescuer and now as a firefighter-paramedic. He learned how to handle stressful situations, but little did he know, he would be in the center of one.

"That thing was huge. That thing wasn't a little gator. It would be funny if it was a little gator,” said LaVerde.

Two weeks ago he was shooting an instructional video for his company when he encountered an alligator.

Little did he know, a friend shooting video from above captured the attack of a 12-foot alligator heading straight for him.

"With the right stroke, all I felt was scales, teeth and then right there I'm like okay. So, what I think I did, what I felt like I did, was that I immediately tried to open its jaws because I knew I was in a gator,” said LaVerde.

Call it instinct, luck or a higher intervention, J.C. put his hands in the alligator's mouth and the two struggled.

"When I felt the teeth, I immediately knew, and then as I opened it I knew that I either turned it or it turned me, but it was confused just as I was confused, and then it just let go,” said LaVerde.

He said he swam to the dock, hoisted himself up and was driven to the hospital by a good Samaritan, even calling 9-1-1 himself and explaining what had just happened.

"I am not going to put extra stress on somebody that is already driving a bloody man somewhere. Like if I can ease that load off of this lady,” said LaVerde.

J.C. underwent an emergency six-hour surgery and he'll need another one in the future. He has to wear a helmet to protect the right side of his head.

Through it all, he remains humble, grateful and has a message for those watching.

"Find your God. Find Him. It's silly. I get that that's scary, I do, but life is a scary place, so you can carry that load by yourself or have someone carry it for you,” said LaVerde.

LaVerde is the 18th person to be attacked by an alligator in Florida this year.

