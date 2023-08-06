Cash App glitch reportedly double charging customers

WASHINGTON — Cash App is investigating a glitch that is causing duplicate Cash Card transactions to clear users' accounts, causing some users to see negative account balances, the company said Monday.
The app can be used to send money between users and is accepted as payment at some businesses.
Users took to social media to complain that the popular payment app had doubled previous purchases paid for through Cash App. Some complained that the erroneous charges sent their account balances into the red.
"Our team is aware of an issue causing duplicate Cash Card transactions, which is making some customers see a negative account balance," Cash App said in an update posted to its status page Monday. The update said the company was investigating but did not give an estimate to when the issue might be fixed.
Earlier this month, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau warned consumers that they should not keep money in money-sharing apps like Cash App and Venmo long-term because they lack federal protections consumers would get at a bank.
RELATED: Is my money safe in my Venmo account? Watchdog warns it could be vulnerable during a financial crisis