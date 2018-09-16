Carrie Underwood is expecting Baby No. 2. But she’s telling fans now that getting there hasn’t been easy: She suffered three miscarriages in 2017 and 2018.

“Oh, lawdy! 2017 just wasn't how I imagined it," she told CBS Sunday Morning of her fertility struggles. "I'd kind of planned that 2017 was, you know, going to be the year that I work on new music, and I have a baby. We got pregnant early 2017, and didn't work out."

The country music star, 35, and her husband, recently retired Nashville Predators hockey player Mike Fisher, have a 3-year-old son, Isaiah. She announced in August that they’re expecting another baby.

Underwood went on to lose a second pregnancy in 2017 and then a third earlier in 2018.

“In the beginning, it was like, 'OK, God, we know this is, just wasn't your timing. And that is all right. We will bounce back and figure our way through it,' “ she says. But after the third loss, “it was just kind of like, 'OK, like, what's the deal?'

“I have this amazing life. Like, really, what can I complain about? I can't. I have an incredible husband, incredible friends, an incredible job, an incredible kid. Can I be mad? No. And I got mad."

After what she thought was another miscarriage, “I was like, 'Why on Earth do I keep getting pregnant if I can't have a kid? Like, what is this? ... Either shut the door or let me have a kid.' And for the first time, I feel like I actually told God how I felt.”

Two days later, “I went to the doctor to, like, confirm, another miscarriage. And they told me everything was great!

"And I was like, 'You heard me.' Not that He hasn't in the past. But maybe, I don't know, He heard me."

Underwood is bouncing back from a tough couple of years: She fell at home in Nashville on Nov. 10, 2017, breaking her wrist and necessitating more than 40 stitches to her face. She was left unable to sing for months, delaying her just-released new album “Cry Pretty.”

