The Camp Fire in the Paradise area has destroyed nearly 12,000 structures and killed 63 people, officials announced at a press conference Thursday evening.

Meanwhile, the list of the missing ballooned to 631 people from only 130 the day before, though Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea said he believes "a lot of people don't know that we are looking for them."

"You have to understand, folks: This is a dynamic list," Honea said. "Some days there might be more people. Some days there might be less people."

Honea said the list grew so much because, with three different hotlines handling missing-persons calls, it's taken a while to synthesize all the reports coming in.

The fire that broke out the morning of November 8 has grown to 141,000 acres with containment also inching up to 40 percent. It's now both the most deadly and destructive fire in California history.

Of the 11,862 structures destroyed as of Thursday, 9,700 were single-family homes. Another 118 that housed multiple families also burned down.

In other news Thursday, Darren Read with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection in Butte County said a second origin point of the fire had been identified Thursday in the Concow area, but "no additional information's going to be available tonight."

The first point of origin Cal Fire investigators identified was in nearby Pulga. Where the fire started is especially significant because a lawyer has sued Pacific Gas & Electric Co. on behalf of victims, alleging its operations sparked it.

Here's what's known so far about the rest of the dead or missing:

The dead

Of the 63 killed, only three have publicly been identified so far: 73-year-old Carl Wiley, of Magalia; 48-year-old Jesus Fernandez, of Concow; and 65-year-old Ernest Foss, of Paradise.

Honea has said his office has identified another person, but it hasn't revealed his or her identity to the public. They've tentatively identified 53 people through DNA, Honea said.

The seven bodies searchers found Thursday were in Paradise, Magalia and Concow, Honea said.

Of the total dead, 52 were found in Paradise. Another eight were found in Concow. Three were found in Magalia.

Of those killed, 40 were found in homes or other buildings. Fourteen of the victims were found outside, while nine were found in vehicles.

The missing While the sheriff's office has released a partial list of missing people, details are unknown on some of them. Of those for whom ages have been provided, two are in their 20s, three are in their 30s, four are in their 40s, 10 are in their 50s, 33 or 34 are in their 60s, 17 or 18 are in their 70s, 26 are in their 80s, five are in their 90s and five are listed as being over 110, though the Record Searchlight couldn't immediately verify that age bracket was correct. Of those for whom hometowns were provided, 76 listed Paradise as their hometown. The others were from: Magalia (16), Oroville (one), Fort Bragg (one), Concow (one), Butte Meadows (one) and Chico (one).

