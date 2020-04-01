Cameron Diaz is starting the new decade with a very important role: mommy.

The actress and her musician husband, Benji Madden, on Friday announced the birth of a daughter they've named Raddix. But don't expect a photo of the infant.

Diaz wrote that while she and Madden “are overjoyed to share this news” they “also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one’s privacy.”

The Instagram post announcing the birth had no image attached and said the couple won't be posting pictures or sharing more details.

"From our family to all of yours, we're sending our love and best wishes for a Happy New Year and Happy New Decade...," the post read.

Diaz married the Good Charlotte band member in early 2015.