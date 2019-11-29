THOUSAND OAKS, California — The Southern California country-western bar where 12 people were killed in a mass shooting and gunbattle will reopen more than a year after the tragedy.

A gunman shot 11 victims during Nov. 7, 2018, shooting at the Borderline Bar & Grill shooting in Thousand Oaks before turning the weapon on himself. A Ventura County sheriff's deputy was wounded by the gunman then accidentally killed by a California Highway Patrol officer during the ensuing gunbattle.

RELATED: California adopts broadest US rules for seizing guns

RELATED: California Senate OKs expansion of 'red flag' gun law

The Borderline's owners say in a video posted Thursday they've decided to reopen the bar though they did not offer a timeframe. The owners say in the meantime, they will open a new location in Agoura Hills.

Families of the dead and 248 survivors opened a public park memorial earlier this month.