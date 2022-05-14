Britney Spears says she's lost baby due to miscarriage

Spears had previously said she hoped to expand her family after she ended her contraception use required by her 14-year-long conservatorship that ended last year.

LOS ANGELES — Britney Spears says she has lost a baby early in her pregnancy.

“It is with deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy. This is a devastating time for any parent,” the post said. “Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along however we were overly excited to share the good news.”

“Our love for each other is our strength,” the post said. “We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family.”

The 40-year-old Spears has said she longed for a baby with the 28-year-old Asghari, a personal trainer, but also said the nearly 14-year-long conservatorship that ended last year forced her to remain on birth control.

"I deserve to have the same rights as anybody does by having a child, a family, any of those things," Spears had said in a conversation found in leaked audio regarding her conservatorship, verified by NPR.

Spears and Asghari first met on the set of her “Slumber Party” video in 2016.