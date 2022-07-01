Bret Michaels hospitalized in Nashville, Poison cancels set

Michaels didn't say why he was hospitalized in Nashville. It's unclear when he will be back on the road or when Poison will be able to perform again on the tour.

WASHINGTON — Rock singer Bret Michaels was hospitalized in Nashville Thursday, just before he was set to perform with his band at the Nissan Stadium.

Michaels is the lead singer of the 80s metal band Poison, known for hits such as the chart-topping "Every rose has its thorn."

The group was set to perform in Nashville as part of a stadium tour with Motley Crue, Def Leppard and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts.

Michaels, 59, apologized to fans in an Instagram post Friday morning.

"To the incredible fans in Nashville, thank you for all your well wishes!!," the singer wrote. "I was truly fired up to get on stage in the Music City and perform, but due to an unforeseen medical complication and following hospitalization, it was not possible."

The other bands accompanying Poison on the tour still performed at the show.

"I send my deepest apologies for being unable to rock the stage tonight!!! I’m working on being back 100% very soon and hope you rocked hard with my friends Motley/Leppard/Joan and Classless Act!!!" Michaels wrote.

Michaels didn't say why he was hospitalized in Nashville. It's unclear when he will be back on the road or when Poison will be able to perform again on the tour. The next scheduled shows are Saturday in Florida and Sunday in Mississippi.