Timeline of events leading up to Wednesday’s grand jury decision in Breonna Taylor case

So, how did we get to this point in the Breonna Taylor case? We put together a timeline of events.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — On Wednesday, a Kentucky grand jury announced charges against a former Louisville police officer in the Breonna Taylor case, but the charges were not for her death.

The grand jury recommended three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment for former Louisville police officer Brett Hankison. The charges were for firing into the apartments of Taylor's neighbors, according to the grand jury.

After Wednesday's announcement, protests erupted in Louisville, resulting in at least two police officers being shot. People took to the streets in several major United States cities.