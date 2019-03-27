Breakdancing and three other sports have made the next move toward becoming medal events at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The International Olympic Committee's executive board has recommended adding breakdancing, skateboarding, sports climbing, and surfing to the Paris program when the full membership meets in June.

A final decision must be made by the board in December 2020 after further monitoring of the four.

IOC president Thomas Bach says the "more youthful and urban" sports offer "new opportunities to connect with the young generation."

Though breakdancing would be a new addition, the other three are already confirmed on the 2020 Tokyo Olympics lineup.

Bach says all four will continue to be assessed for how the sport is managed, and the integrity of competitions and judging.