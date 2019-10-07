Flowers Foods is recalling several brand-name varieties of hamburger and hot dog buns, bread, and rolls because they may contain small pieces of hard plastic which could be a choking hazard, the company announced Tuesday. The products, some of which were under some well-known brands including Wonder and Nature's Own, were distributed to 18 states.

Flowers Foods said it launched the voluntary recall after finding small pieces of hard plastic in production equipment. The company says there have been no reports of injuries or illnesses.

The products were sent to retailers in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and West Virginia.

Here is the full list. Each product name is followed by the UPC number, expiration date and the first three digits of the Lot number. If you have these, you are urged to throw them out or return them to the store for a refund.

7-ELEVEN 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS

  • 52548006600
  • July 18, 2019
  • 111

BRAVO 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS

  • 33755858688
  • July 18, 2019
  • 111

CBC NATHANS 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS

  • 72250093668
  • July 18, 2019
  • 111

CLOVER VALLEY 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS

  • 70210007595
  • July 18 and July 19, 2019
  • 111, 180

CLOVER VALLEY 8CT HOT DOG BUNS

  • 70210007601
  • July 19, 2019
  • 111, 180

FAMILY STYLE 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS

  • 72250024730
  • July 18 and July 19, 2019
  • 111, 180

FAMILY STYLE 8CT HOT DOG BUNS

  • 70210012971
  • July 19, 2019
  • 111, 180

FLOWERS 12CT BRATWURST BUNS

  • 71301067764
  • July 18, 2019
  • 111

FLOWERS 8CT 100% WHOLE WHEAT HAMBURGER BUNS

  • None
  • July 18, 2019
  • 111

FLOWERS BBQ BREAD

  • 72250040792
  • July 18, 2019
  • 180

FLOWERS ENRICHED ROLLS

  • 70210006864
  • July 18, 2019
  • 180

FLOWERS RESTAURANT 12CT HOT DOG BUNS

  • 70210006406
  • July 18, 2019
  • 111

FLOWERS RESTAURANT 12CT HOT DOG BUNS

  • 70210006499
  • July 18, 2019
  • 111

FLOWERS RESTAURANT 12CT HOT DOG BUNS

  • 70210009643
  • July 18, 2019
  • 111

FOOD DEPOT 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS

  • 72250024402
  • July 19, 2019
  • 180

FOOD DEPOT 8CT HOT DOG BUNS

  • 72250024396
  • July 19, 2019
  • 180

GREAT VALUE 100% WHOLE WHEAT HAMBURGER BUNS

  • 78742008004
  • July 18, 2019
  • 111

GREAT VALUE 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS

  • 78742223759
  • July 18 and July 19, 2019
  • 111, 180

GREAT VALUE 8CT HOT DOG BUNS

  • 78742097282
  • July 19, 2019
  • 111, 180

GRISSOM'S MILL 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS

  • 51933267404
  • July 18, 2019
  • 111

HITCHCOCK'S  8CT HAMBURGER BUNS

  • 70210103372
  • July 18, 2019
  • 111

HOME PRIDE 16CT HAMBURGER BUNS

  • 72250006583
  • July 18, 2019
  • 111

IDEAL 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS

  • 72250025072
  • July 19, 2019
  • 180

IDEAL 8CT HOT DOG BUNS

  • 72250024631
  • July 19, 2019
  • 180

IGA 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS

  • 41270025485
  • July 19, 2019
  • 111, 180

IGA 8CT HOT DOG BUNS

  • 41270042444
  • July 19, 2019
  • 111, 180

INGLES BBQ BREAD

  • 86854015438
  • July 18, 2019
  • 180

LAURA LYNN 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS

  • 86854007808
  • July 19, 2019
  • 180

LAURA LYNN 8CT HOT DOG BUNS

  • 86854007846
  • July 19, 2019
  • 180

LAURA LYNN DINNER ROLLS

  • 86854066690
  • July 18, 2019
  • 180

L'OVEN FRESH 8CT KAISER BUNS

  • 41498117221
  • July 17, 2019
  • 111

MARKET PANTRY 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS

  • 85239031636
  • July 18 and July 19, 2019
  • 111, 180

MARKET PANTRY 8 CT HOT DOG BUNS

  • 85239701331
  • July 19, 2019
  • 111, 180

MEMBERS MARK 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS 3 PK

  • 93968013936
  • July 18, 2019
  • 111

NATURAL GRAIN 12CT HOT DOG BUNS

  • 73105920597
  • July 18, 2019
  • 111

NATURAL GRAIN 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS

  • 73105920580
  • July 18, 2019
  • 111

NATURE'S OWN 8CT 100% WHOLE WHEAT HAMBURGER BUNS

  • 72250003988
  • July 18, 2019
  • 111

NATURE'S OWN 8CT BUTTER HAMBURGER BUNS

  • 72250023139
  • July 18, 2019
  • 111

OVEN FRESH 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS

  • 72250024716
  • July 18 and July 19, 2019
  • 111, 180

OVEN FRESH 8CT HOT DOG BUNS

  • 72250024389
  • July 19, 2019
  • 111, 180

PIGGLY WIGGLY 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS

  • 41290013172
  • July 18, 2019
  • 111

PIGGLY WIGGLY 8CT HOT DOG BUNS

  • 41290013134
  • July 19, 2019
  • 111, 180

PUBLIX 12CT BROWN & SERVE ROLLS

  • 41415311909
  • July 18, 2019
  • 111

PUBLIX 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS

  • 41415306905
  • July 18 and July 19, 2019
  • 111, 180

PUBLIX 8CT HOT DOG BUNS

  • 41415307902
  • July 19, 2019
  • 111, 180

SE GROCERS 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS

  • 38259101827
  • July 18 and July 19, 2019
  • 111, 180

SE GROCERS 8CT HOT DOG BUNS

  • 38259101834
  • July 19, 2019
  • 111, 180

SEDANO'S 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS

  • 72250000314
  • July 18, 2019
  • 111

SUNBEAM 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS

  • 77633063283
  • July 19, 2019
  • 180

SUNBEAM 8CT HOT DOG BUNS

  • 77633063740
  • July 19, 2019
  • 180

WM 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS (PAN PARA SANDWICH)

  • 78742048680
  • July 18, 2019
  • 111

WONDER 12CT DINNER ROLLS

  • 72250074216
  • July 18, 2019
  • 180

WONDER 24CT DINNER ROLLS

  • 72250011693
  • July 18, 2019
  • 180

WONDER 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS

  • 72250021098
  • July 18, 2019
  • 111

WONDER 8CT HONEY HAMBURGER BUNS

  • 72250021128
  • July 18, 2019
  • 111

WONDER 8CT HOT DOG BUNS

  • 72250021081
  • July 19, 2019
  • 111, 180

WONDER PULL-A-PART BBQ BREAD

  • 72250020923
  • July 18, 2019
  • 180
