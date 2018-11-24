ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves have filed a copyright infringement lawsuit against a Marietta taxi company that calls itself 'Braves Taxi.'

According to the lawsuit, the company is owned and operated by Hector Tirado and based at an address in a residential townhouse development near I-575 and Barrett Parkway.

Telephone calls by 11Alive News to Braves Taxi were not returned on Saturday morning.

When contacted by 11Alive on Saturday, the Braves said they would not have a comment on the lawsuit.

In the lawsuit, the Braves organization is asking the court to force the taxi company to stop using the trademarked logos, colors or fonts or any similar marks that would confuse customers. The ballclub says they also want the court to force the taxi company to give up "any and all profits" derived from using the logos.

Along with the other requests, the Braves organization is asking the court to force the company to award ownership of the website address 'BravesTaxi.com' to the ballclub.

© 2018 WXIA