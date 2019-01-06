SUNLAND PARK, N.M. — A 7-year-old boy who reportedly donated $22,000 toward a wall between the U.S. and Mexico border helped cut a ribbon in front of a newly-built section.

Benton Stevens joined organizers of "We Build The Wall" to celebrate the finished piece, complete with a ceremonial ribbon cutting, fireworks and plans for future projects, KFOX-TV reports.

"We Build the Wall" touted its efforts to build sections of the border wall on private property, with organizers claiming they have 10 properties ready to go. The mayor of Sunland Park, however, said they don't have the all-clear by the city to finish building the community.

Stevens garnered widespread attention earlier this year when his hot chocolate stand raised money toward the construction of President Donald Trump's border wall. "We Build The Wall" claimed Stevens donated $22,000 for the effort, KFOX said.

While selling the drinks, one man reportedly called him "little Hitler."

"If he's going to do it, he needs to learn that there's going to be a little backlash," his dad told CBS Austin at the time. "But I just wish [the critics] would do it in a little more respectful, adult-like manner."

What other people are reading right now:

►Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.