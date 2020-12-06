Infant teething spoons recalled because they can break in the mouth

It could be a choking hazard.

A brand of infant teething spoons is being recalled because they can break in the child's mouth, causing a choking hazard.

Bonnsu is recalling Miniware teething spoons which are made of food-grade silicone, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The spoons were sold in a set of two and in multiple colors. They were also sold in "First Bites" and "Sip and Snack" meal kits. “Miniware” is stamped in raised letters on the handle of the spoons. They are designed for children ages 4 to 24 months.

Bonnsu says it has received one report of an infant who bit through the silicone teething spoon, resulting in a piece separating inside the infant’s mouth. CPSC did not indicate if the child was injured.

CPSC says the spoons were sold online at Miniware.com and Amazon.com, and in stores including Dillard’s, The Tot, Turquoise, The Mellowland, Mom Loves Me and Bitte nationwide from December 2017 through March 2020.