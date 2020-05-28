Black Lives Matter plans Friday rally for 'Justice for George'

Organizers expect 500 to 600 people will march from Discovery Green to Houston City Hall.

HOUSTON — Black Lives Matter is planning a "Justice for George" rally Friday afternoon in downtown Houston.

George Floyd's death while in Minneapolis police custody hits close to home because Floyd grew up in the Third Ward.

The rally and protest are set for 2 p.m. Friday. Organizers are asking folks to gather at Discovery Green at the corner of McKinney and Avenida de Las Americas. From there the group will march to Houston City Hall.

Houston police said they are in close dialogue with organizers to ensure everyone stay's safe and everyone's First Amendment rights are respected. HPD tells KHOU 11 News they will have uniformed officers and plain-clothed officers at the protest.

Protests have already become violent in Minneapolis and Los Angeles. On Wednesday, HPD Chief Art Acevedo asked protesters to keep things peaceful to truly honor Floyd's life.

BLM organizers say "people are angry." A lot of Houstonians knew Floyd personally. They expect 500 to 600 people tomorrow. Organizers say what happened to Floyd has to fuel change.

"My message to everybody who's coming is this a community event, a family event, it ain't just to express our anger, but we have to get together to truly get something done," said Ashton Woods, with Black Lives Matter Houston.

Woods says some of Floyd's family members may be in attendance.

They will be providing masks, gloves, hand sanitizer and practicing social distancing to help keep everyone safe who comes to protest.

