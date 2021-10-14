Report: Bill Clinton in hospital with non-COVID infection, responding to treatment

It's believed Clinton was dealing with a blood infection, or sepsis, and it was being treated with antibiotics.

Former President Bill Clinton was hospitalized since Tuesday with a "non-COVID related infection," CNN said Thursday night. He was seen at University of California Irvine hospital and was tested, according to Dr. Sanjay Gupta, CNN's Chief Medical Correspondent.

Gupta said it's believed Clinton was dealing with a blood infection, or sepsis, and it was being treated with antibiotics.

"What they are saying is that he is responding well to the antibiotics, that he's actually been increasingly mobile, able to get up and around," Gupta said, adding that he could be released Friday.