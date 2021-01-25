x
Reports: Biden to lift ban on transgender people serving in the military

The president will repeal the Trump administration policy barring transgender people from serving openly in the armed forces, according to news outlets.

The U.S. military ban on transgender people serving in the armed forces will reportedly be lifted by President Joe Biden.

People familiar with the matter have confirmed to ABC News, Reuters and The Wall Street Journal that Biden could sign an executive order as soon as Monday which will pull back the Pentagon’s ban on transgender people serving in the military. 

The controversial ban was put in place by then-President Donald Trump in 2017, reversing former President Barack Obama's administration's policy to allow open service by transgender people.

ABC reports that new Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will be at the White House ceremony Monday when the order will be signed. 

ABC quoted Sunday one of the individuals familiar with the situation, saying that the "ban will be officially lifted tomorrow."

This undated file photo shows the Pentagon, headquarters of the U.S. Department of Defense, with the Washington Monument in background and a large parking lot in foreground, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo, File)