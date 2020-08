$26 million raised in 1st 24 hours of Biden-Harris ticket

The Joe Biden campaign said it more than doubled its previous one-day fundraising record after announcing Kamala Harris as his running mate.

WILMINGTON, Del — Joe Biden raised $26 million for his presidential campaign in the 24 hours that followed his announcement that California Sen. Kamala Harris would be his running mate.

Biden's campaign said Wednesday that the sum more than doubled the campaign's previous record. It also received contributions from more than 150,000 new donors.

Harris is expected to play a prominent role in fundraising for the campaign.

Act Blue, the left’s online fundraising arm, reported taking in almost $11 million in the hours after the Harris announcement. The Biden campaign expects a massive haul from a Wednesday evening grassroots fundraiser.