Bed Bath & Beyond closing 149 more stores: See the full list

WASHINGTON — Bed Bath & Beyond said Tuesday it will be shuttering 150 more stores as the beleaguered home goods chain cuts costs as it works to stay afloat.
The announcement came after the company based in Union, New Jersey, said it had raised about $1 billion through offerings of preferred stock and warrants to purchase the company’s common stock. The funds will be used to pay off its debt, it said.
The latest closures are across 41 states and include locations in 13 states that weren't part of the previous store closings announced just a couple weeks ago. Those are in Indiana, Louisiana, Maine, Michigan, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon and Wisconsin.
In early January, Bed Bath & Beyond warned that it may need to file for bankruptcy. A few weeks later, it said it was in default on its loans and didn't have sufficient funds to repay what it owes.
The latest store closures come as the chain has been reducing its footprint dramatically over the past year.
According to a regulatory filing, it will have shuttered more than 400 stores, nearly half of its fleet. That includes the remaining 50 standalone Harmon Face Value Stores, which sells beauty and household products. The company said it anticipates keeping 360 of its namesake stores in addition to 120 BuyBuy Baby stores.
Bed Bath & Beyond also said in the filing that it expects sales at stores opened at least a year to be down anywhere from 30% to 40% during its first fiscal quarter, with “sequential quarterly improvement after that.”
Bed Bath & Beyond store closings 2023: Full list of latest closures
Alabama
Mobile: 3250 Airport Blvd. Suite 100
Dothan: 4863 Montgomery Highway Suite 200
Montgomery: 7971 Eastchase Parkway
Opelika: 2746 Enterprise Drive
Arizona
Chandler: 3445 West Frye Road
Arkansas
Fort Smith: 3955 Phoenix Avenue
Hot Springs: 1454 Higdon Ferry Road
California
Beaumont: 1642 East 2nd Street Marketplace
Chico: 2101 Martin Luther King Parkway
Downey: Downey Landing Shopping Center
Elk Grove: 9145 West Stockton Blvd.
San Francisco: 555 9th Street
San Luis Obispo: 317 Madonna Road
Santa Ana: 3900 South Bristol Street
Vacaville: 128 Browns Valley Parkway
Yorba Linda: 23041 Savi Ranch Parkway
Colorado
Dillon: 318 Dillon Ridge Way
Northglenn: 241 West 104th Avenue
Glenwood Springs: Glenwood Meadows Shopping Center
Grand Junction: 2464 US Highway 6 & 50
Connecticut
Guilford: 1919 Boston Post Road
Manchester: 169B Hale Road
Norwalk: 542 Westport Avenue
Florida
Largo: 10500 Ulmerton Road Suite 310
West Melbourne: 1555 West New Haven Avenue
Georgia
Brunswick: 197 Golden Isles Plaza
Canton: 1810 Cumming Highway Suite 850
Cumming: 1545 Marketplace Blvd.
Duluth: 3675 Satellite Blvd.
Gainesville: 1025 Dawsonville Highway
Idaho
Moscow: 1966 Pullman Road
Illinois
Kildeer: 20505 North Rand Road
Normal: 1700 East College Avenue
Peoria: 4800 North University Street
Springfield: 3251 South Veterans Parkway
Indiana
South Bloomington: 731 College Mall Road
Ft. Wayne: 4020 West Jefferson Blvd.
Lafayette: 3555 State Road 38 East
Noblesville: 14139 Town Center Boulevard Suite 800
Valparaiso: 91 Silhavy Road
Iowa
Cedar Rapids: 4840 1st Avenue
Davenport: 4022 East. 53rd Street
Sioux City: 5751 Sunnybrook Drive
Kansas
Shawnee: Shawnee Station
Topeka: Topeka Crossing
Wichita: 2441 North Maize Road
Kentucky
Paducah: 5187 Hinkleville Road
Louisiana
Houma: 1636 Martin Luther King Blvd.
Lake Charles: 1768 West Prien Lake Road
Mandeville: 3414 Highway 190
Monroe: 4239 Pecanland Mall Drive
Shreveport: 7070 Youree Drive
Maine
Brunswick: 147 Bath Road
Maryland:
California: 23415 Three Notch Road
Germantown: 12940 Middlebrook Road
Hagerstown: 17716 Garland Groh Blvd.
Massachusetts
Hadley: 337 Russell Street
Hudson: 17 Highland Commons East
Leominster: 76 Orchard Hill Park Drive
Attleboro: 1360 South Washington Street North
Michigan
Flint: G-3605 Miller Road
Holland: 3050 Beeline Road Suite 30
Okemos: 1982 West Grand River Avenue
Portage: 5930 South Westnedge Avenue
Saginaw: 4420 Bay Road
Troy: 650 John R. Road
Westland: 35615 Warren Road
Minnesota
Minnetonka: 11240 Wayzata Boulevard
Rochester: 40 25th Street
Roseville: 2480 North Fairview Avenue Suite 115A
Mississippi
Tupelo: The Shoppes at Barnes
Missouri
Columbia: 205 North Stadium Blvd.
Independence: 19950 East Jackson Drive
Joplin: 409 South Geneva Avenue
Kansas City: 8201 NW Roanridge Road
Lee’s Summit: 1648 NW Chipman Road
St. Louis: 8340 Eager Road (The Meridian at Brentwood)
Montana
Helena: 2027 Cromwell Dixon Lane
Nebraska
Grand Island: 3416 West State Street
Nevada
Las Vegas: 7175 Arroyo Crossing Parkway
New Hampshire
Plaistow: 58 Plaistow Road
Amherst: 123 Route 101A #E
New Jersey
Elizabeth: Jersey Gardens Mall
Manahawkin: 205 Route 72 West
Marlton: 740 Route 73 South
North Brunswick: 871 Route 1 South
Paramus: 300 Ikea Drive
Ramsey: Ramsey 225 Interstate Shopping Center
Watchung: 1511 US Highway 22
New Mexico
Las Cruces: 2200 East Lohman Avenue
New York
Amherst: 1583 Niagara Falls Blvd.
DeWitt: 3409 Erie Blvd. East
Northport: 3083 Jericho Turnpike East
Henrietta: 720 Jefferson Road
New York: 1932 Broadway
New York: 97 Warren Street
New York: 460 3rd Avenue
Newburgh: 1399 Route #300
Victor: 20 Square Drive
Babylon: 825 West Montauk Highway West
North Carolina
Burlington: 1463 University Drive
Gastonia: 401 Cox Road
Greenville: 3160 Evans Street
Hickory: 1835 Catawba Valley Blvd. SE
Raleigh: 9521 Strickland Road
Ohio
Brooklyn: 4766 Ridge Road
Fairlawn: 3750 West Market Street
Mentor: 9700 Mentor Avenue
Upper Arlington: 1717 West Lane Avenue
Oklahoma
Moore: 2150 South Service Road
Norman: 620 Ed Noble Parkway
Tulsa: 5352 East Skelly Drive
Tulsa: 7410 South Olympia Avenue
Oregon
Clackamas: 12535 SE 82nd Avenue Suite A
Corvallis: 1725 NW 9th Street
Medford: 1600 North Riverside Avenue (Suite 1094)
Pennsylvania
Cranberry Township: 20111 Route 19
King of Prussia: 224 West DeKalb Pike
Mechanicsburg: 6416 Carlisle Pike Suite 2500
Wyomissing: 2771 Paper Mill Road Space D
South Carolina
Aiken: 339 Fabian Drive (Hitchcock Plaza)
Columbia: 6090 Garners Ferry Road
Tennessee
Bristol: 442 Pinnacle Parkway
Clarksville: 2829 Wilma Rudolph Blvd
Hermitage: Oakwood Commons
Jackson: 1081 Vann Drive
Knoxville: The Centre at Deane Hill
Madison: 2156 Gallatin Road North
Texas
Beaumont: 3975 Dowlen Road
El Paso: 1327 George Dieter Drive
Mansfield: 1551 North US Hwy 287 (Suite 701)
Pasadena: 5636 Fairmont Parkway
Pearland: The Crossing at 518
San Antonio: 522 Northwest Loop
Sherman: 3710 Town Center Street
Texarkana: 4248 St. Michael Drive
Victoria: Victoria Crossing
Weatherford: 225 Adams Drive Suite 235
Virginia
Alexandria: 7690 B. Richmond Highway
Harrisonburg: 283 Burgess Road
Roanoke: 1421 Towne Square Blvd. NW
Washington
Bellingham: 4255 Meridian Street
Issaquah: 775 NW Gilman Blvd.
Kennewick: 1220 North Columbia Center Blvd.
Wisconsin
Grand Chute: 4721 West Grande Market Drive
Kenosha: 7450 Green Bay Road Suite A
Madison: 4275 Lien Road
Wyoming:
Casper: 601 SE Wyoming Boulevard Suite 1124
Cheyenne: 5214 Rue Terre