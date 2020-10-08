1 dead, several others trapped after explosion in Baltimore

People in the area told them they heard a boom and felt the ground shake.

BALTIMORE — An explosion in Baltimore left at least one person dead and trapped several others Monday, according to the firefighters.

Firefighters said three people have been rescued so far. Crews are working to find more people and are communicating with somebody who is trapped.

Fire crews said at least three homes were destroyed and collapsed because of the explosion.

According to WJZ-CBS Baltimore, people in the area told them they heard a boom and felt the ground shake.

Fire rescue crews said they don't know yet what caused the explosion.

(3) patients, all critical have been rescued by Firefighters. Special Rescue Operations units have arrived and are beginning to search and rescue the other patients.



(6) #BCFDEMS medic units have been called. Units from @BaltCoFire have been called to help.



📷@CitizenAppBALT https://t.co/GtmvfbRVYZ pic.twitter.com/5nJmHbFX6U — Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) August 10, 2020