LOGANSPORT, Ind. — A house fire believed to have killed four children and two adults in Logansport is being investigated as a crime scene.

Cass County Sheriff Randy Pryor said it was still too early to tell if the blaze in a rural area in northern Indiana was caused by an accident or arson.

“We can’t answer those questions yet. There are other things that happened during the evening that we may or may not connect to this incident. We don’t know,” Pryor said. “All of us are pitching in.”

Six people are believed to have died in the fire in the 4300 block of Pottawatomie Road, but Pryor said the death count won't be official until the bodies are recovered.

The Indiana State Fire Marshal's office sent three investigators to the scene and has requested cadaver-recovery dogs, said David Hosick, a spokesman for the Indiana Department of Homeland Security.

Just finished speaking to Cass County Sheriff Randy Pryor at the scene of the Logansport fire that killed at least six people early this morning. Bodies still haven’t been removed from the home, and Pryor said the total number of victims can’t be confirmed until that happens pic.twitter.com/Es958YQgu1 — Justin L. Mack (@justinlmack) November 28, 2018

The fire was reported about 1:50 a.m., Pryor said. Two people, believed to be a mother and adult son, escaped and were treated at an area hospital. Information on their injuries was not available.

Two Cass County deputies were first at the scene. They broke a window to get inside and save people but Pryor said the powerful flames and smoke pushed them back.

“It’s pretty numbing when initial dispatch is telling us people are entrapped in the structure and they’re saying multiple people,” Cass County Fire Lt. Steve Krispen told Fox59.

A video posted on Twitter by Mitchell Kirk with the Logansport Pharos-Tribune shows flames billowing from the home.

Multiple fire departments responded to the blaze pic.twitter.com/ME8OsoZuE3 — Mitchell Kirk (@PharosMAK) November 28, 2018

Firefighters from Logansport and other agencies fought the blaze for more than five hours. They dealt with frigid temperatures and a shortage of water.

The home is in a rural area with no fire hydrants.

The first tanker trucks at the scene were emptied in minutes, but Krispen said crews were only without water for about five minutes.

"Some of these rural areas, firefighters are used to carrying water with them when they respond to the scene," Hosick said. "It can be tricky, especially in winter."

Hosick said he and State Fire Marshal James L. Greeson will be at the fire scene later this morning.

The cause and origin of the fire remained under investigation.

"The sheer damage is making it really difficult," Hosick said.

An excavator has begun working to clear the debris of the still smoking house fire in Logansport so officials can remove the bodies still trapped inside pic.twitter.com/BZnfT3wxTL — Justin L. Mack (@justinlmack) November 28, 2018

