Scores of friends, family, fans, celebrities and dignitaries are paying their final respects today to Aretha Franklin, the Queen of Soul, who died of pancreatic cancer on Aug. 16.

The service at Greater Grace Temple in Detroit, has had performances by Ariana Grande, singing "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman" and Faith Hill singing "What a Friend We Have in Jesus" among others. The Clark Sisters, the legendary Detroit-based gospel group performed their song, "Is My Living In Vain?"

Other highlights

Bill Clinton offered his remembrance of Franklin. “She lived with courage," he said. "Not without fear, but overcoming her fears. She lived with faith. Not without failure, but overcoming her failures. She lived with power. Not without weakness, but overcoming her weaknesses. I just loved her.”

Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder , one of the featured speakers, says: “I cannot ignore the sadness that I feel in saying goodbye to a woman I was privileged to know and who I long admired before I ever had a chance to meet her.” Franklin sang “America” at Holder’s farewell ceremony when he resigned his post as the nation’s top lawyer.

Smokey Robinson took the stage to address the crowd. "Now one of my longest friends has gone home," he said. The legendary Motown artist was one of Franklin’s childhood friends, and the two remained close throughout their lives. He broke into an a capella version of his song, "Really Gonna Miss You."

"She represented the best of our community and she fought for our community until the end," said Rev. Al Sharpton . "We don't all agree on everything, but we agree on Aretha. She fought for everybody." Sharpton called her the soundtrack to the Civil Rights Movement.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan proposed renaming Detroit's Chene Park after Franklin.

Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder addressed the crowd, with notable emotion in his voice. "She took the challenge and the tragedies and brought a special humanity to her voice and her music that other musicians can only dream to have," Snyder said.

PHOTOS: Aretha Franklin's funeral in Detroit

Family comments

Comments and performances by the Queen of Soul's family were touching:

Her son Edward Franklin performed a musical tribute to his mother, a rendition of Marvin Gaye's "Mercy Mercy Me."

Niece Cristal Franklin said: "To the world, she was the Queen of Soul. But to me, she was just my aunt." She recalls when Franklin sang at her high-school graduation and took her to see Disney on Ice."After every award ceremony, she was my gossip girl. ... I just want to say to everyone sitting here and everyone watching in the world, thank you."

Sabrina Owens, Franklin's niece, read her aunt's obituary. The Queen of Soul was the first female artist inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. She won 18 Grammy Awards and the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Vaughn, Cristal, Victorie and Jordan Franklin took the stage. Victorie recalls what it was like to be the Queen of Soul's granddaughter "To know that she is a part of who I am, there's nothing like that," she said. "I love you Grandma, and I will make you proud." Franklin's grandson Jordan thanked his grandmother for demonstrating the right way to handle success. "Her imprint on the world can never be removed. ... Long live the Queen."

Business and political leaders, athletes and others from around the country are in attendance to the private funeral. After friends and family filed in, Franklin's casket was closed for the final time.

Aretha's final resting place

Franklin will be buried in 24-karat gold plated Promethean casket made of solid bronze. The interior is finished with champagne velvet. Franklin's title, “Queen of Soul,” and her name “Aretha Franklin” are embroidered in the casket with gold metallic thread.

She wore red on Tuesday, powder blue on Wednesday, rose gold on Thursday and gold lamé today. She was dressed in a sparkling full-length gold dress with sequined heels for her final outfit.

Franklin’s casket was carried to the church Friday morning in a white 1940 LaSalle hearse that also carried civil rights icon Rosa Parks in 2005. The private funeral, which is being live-streamed, is expected to last at least six hours and has an epic program.

After the funeral, Franklin will be buried at Woodlawn Cemetery, alongside late family members including her father, the Rev. C.L. Franklin.

Family members of Aretha Franklin embrace after sharing stories of the late singers life at her funeral service at the Greater Grace Temple on August 31, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan.

Scott Olson/Getty Images

Stars and dignitaries arrive

The Rev. Jesse Jackson, former Detroit Pistons star and coach Isiah Thomas, 1960s R&B star Martha Reeves, Ariana Grande, Chaka Khan, Jennifer Hudson and Oscar-winner and "The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg were among the first of an expected crowd of celebrities arriving.

Stevie Wonder and Ariana Grande are among the many performers lined up to sing at the funeral.

Franklin will be honored by various high-profile speakers, including former President Bill Clinton, former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder, Motown star Smokey Robinson, the Rev. Jackson and NBA star Thomas.

Lines formed early

Lines formed very early Friday morning outside for today’s funeral. Most mourners came dressed in church clothes and carrying folding chairs.

People who lined up last night for an early spot in line found themselves pushed to the middle of the line after police forced the crowd to reorganize from a residential street.

“I was here since 8:30 last night. We were right here, and they pushed us to the back,” said Debra Demmings, 63, of Minneapolis.

Pink Cadillacs arrive at Greater Grace Temple for the funeral of Aretha Franklin.

Romain Blanquart, Detroit Free Press

Church prepped for funeral

Police officers with dogs went through the church about 7 a.m. Shortly thereafter, nurses, musicians and some VIPs entered the church.

Among them was Elaine Steele, the longtime spokesperson for Rosa Parks. She said Franklin was extremely supportive of Parks.

“She was the greatest. She didn’t belong just to us, but she was from us,” Steele said. “We held our heads high and stuck our chests out wide because of her genius and her willingness to share it.”

