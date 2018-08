Friday's funeral service for Aretha Franklin at Detroit's Greater Grace Temple will bring her week of tributes to a close with an all-day ceremony. Here are all the celebrities who were spotted at the celebration of the forever-reigning Queen of Soul's life.

Entertainers

Ariana Grande

Jennifer Hudson

Whoopi Goldberg

Tyler Perry

Gladys Knight

Pete Davidson

Chaka Khan

Omarosa Manigault Newman

Jenifer Lewis

Jennifer Holliday

Smokey Robinson

Smokey Robinson arrives at Greater Grace Temple to attend soul music icon Aretha Franklin's funeral on August 31, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan.

Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

Martha Reeves

Cicely Tyson

Angie Stone

Big Sean

John Schneider

Renee Lawless

Aaron O'Connell

Political figures

Bill Clinton

Hillary Rodham Clinton

Greater Grace Temple First Lady Crisette M. Ellis and former US presidential candidate Hillary Clinton attend Aretha Franklin's funeral at Greater Grace Temple on August 31, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Gov. Rick Snyder (R-Mich.)

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.)

Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.)

Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.)

Mayor Mike Duggan

Eric Holder

Dennis Archer

Athletes

Isiah Thomas

Tommy Hearns

Greg Kelser

Religious figures

Rev. Jesse Jackson

Rev. Al Sharpton

Rev. Al Sharpton speaks at the funeral for Aretha Franklin at the Greater Grace Temple on August 31, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. Franklin died at the age of 76 at her home in Detroit on August 16.

Scott Olson/Getty Images

Louis Farrakhan

Bishop Paul Morton

Gospel musicians

Dr. Bobby Jones

Ricky Dillard

Dottie Peoples

​​​​​​​

