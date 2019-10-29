Apple has released iOS 13.2 and with it comes a reported 398 new or modified emojis to choose from. Many of them embrace inclusiveness whether by gender, skin tone, hair color, persons with disabilities or occupation.

Some of the new emojis were previewed on World Emoji Day in July.

One key new feature is a gender neutral option for multiple emojis.

A series of new emojis also gives combinations of a man and woman holding hands, two men holding hands and two women holding hands. Like the individual emojis, there are also gender neutral options for this These combinations also have variations indicating different skin tones. Chances are the user will find at least one combination that represents their relationship.

Here are some of the other new emojis, most of which come in multiple skin tone and gender variations: